The Horrabridge Love Your Neighbour’s Grief Group has returned to its usual format of twice-monthly meetings.
Meetings take place on the first and third Thursday of the month at Horrabridge Village Hall, with the next on September 21. The compassionate group offers support to anyone struggling with loss and bereavement, with members listening to and understanding one another.
The group was set up by pioneer minister and community outreach worker Ali Mansfield, who has foundation and advanced bereavement training from charity Pete’s Dragons and completed Connect 5 training which focuses on mental health and wellbeing. The team also includes experienced Samaritan Caroline, retired nurse and midwife Elaine, both of whom are experienced in caring for others, and volunteers Sharon and Jan who have counselling experience. The team strives to create a welcoming, safe and relaxed atmosphere as a place to meet for friendship and support with refreshments including tea, coffee, biscuits and cheese.
Ali has stressed that the group is for anyone living in the area, including places nearby such as Tavistock, Walkhampton and Yelverton.
For more information on the group, speak with Ali via email at [email protected] or copy and paste the following link: https://rb.gy/tvx3x