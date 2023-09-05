The group was set up by pioneer minister and community outreach worker Ali Mansfield, who has foundation and advanced bereavement training from charity Pete’s Dragons and completed Connect 5 training which focuses on mental health and wellbeing. The team also includes experienced Samaritan Caroline, retired nurse and midwife Elaine, both of whom are experienced in caring for others, and volunteers Sharon and Jan who have counselling experience. The team strives to create a welcoming, safe and relaxed atmosphere as a place to meet for friendship and support with refreshments including tea, coffee, biscuits and cheese.