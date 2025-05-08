Young footballers are walking about six miles from Yelverton to Tavistock to help buy new kit.
Kelly Hext-Williams, manager, said: “The U10 Girls Horrabridge Rangers football team will be walking from Yelverton to Tavistock Meadows to raise money for new kit and equipment.
“The team will be moving up an age bracket next season and are in need of new equipment and kit as they have outgrown their current kit.
“This walk also encourages them to do something for themselves and have ownership of their accomplishments.
“If anyone would like to support us please donate and if you see us out please say hello.”
The walk is on Saturday, May 17 and donations can be made on the team’s JustGiving page https://shorturl.at/AmKbe