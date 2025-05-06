Traffic using the main road between Yelverton and Tavistock was diverted around Horrbridge due to a house fire in the village on Sunday night.
Six stations from the Tavistock area sent appliances and water carriers to the two-storey home. The fire was at Birch Cleave in Horrabridge and is believed to have been caused by an electrical blanket.
Traffic on the A386 was stopped, initially by police, then by National Highways officer, at Horrabridge (Pencreber Road) and at Grenofen. All traffic was redirected via Whitchurch Road.
The road was reopened this morning and crews were at the scene for several hours.
Fire control received multiple calls to a property on fire in Horrabridge early on Sunday night. Fire appliances from Yelverton and Tavistock were quickly mobilised. When crews arrived on scene they confirmed that there were large amounts of black smoke issuing from the property and made up for a further fire appliance for additional breathing apparatus.
The fire crews used four water jets, six firefighters in breathing apparatus, a triple extension ladder, two water tankers and a portable water pump to extinguish the fire.
There was damage to the ground floor caused by heat and water and severe damage to the first floor and attic which was caused by fire, heat and water.
Reinforcements were mobilised from Crownhill, Greenbank and Tavistock fire stations along with a water appliance from Plympton. A water carrier from Liskeard was also sent from over the border to provide support.
There are no hydrants near the fire so tenders were filled from one on the Manor Estate.