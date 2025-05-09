The Yelverton Tractor Run and Family Fun Day returns later this month.
The event will take place on Sunday, May 18 at Harrowbeer Airfield beside Knightstone Tearooms near Crapstone from 9.30am.
Entries to the tractor run are £10 and can be made on the day with each entry receiving a free bacon bap. All vehicles must be fully road legal. The run will leave at 11am, returning around 2pm.
There will also be a family fun dog show from 11am to 2pm raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Rosie Rainbow Circus will be offering circus workshops and there will also be bouncy castles, refreshments, stalls and a raffle. Roborough Young Farmers will demonstrating their welly wanging.
All proceeds from the day will go to Children’s Hospice South West, with the organisers advising that this a cash-only event.