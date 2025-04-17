The promoter of this year’s Summer Sessions outdoor concerts on Plymouth Hoe has met audience demand for high tempo performers.
After the success of last year’s event, the promoter has taken on board that the audiences loved dancing the night away to bands like Madness.
So, this year there are bands to which few will be able to resist expressing themselves to, such as Pedulum (an electronic rock band with a drum and bass sound), Normandie (a mixture of hardcore rock, metalcore and pop), Hot Milk (pop rock, pop-punk, hip-hop and classic rock) and Wargasm (heavy electronic rock and electro punk). In a similar vein Snow Patrol have guests The Lathums – also an energetic indie rock band with catchy melodies and hints of folk and rock.
James Brett, of promoters Cuff and Taylor, said: “We had a very successful first Summer Sessions last year, so we’re meeting that enthusiasm from our crowds for more big names and are returning with new acts. We have four nights with different headliners and guests on each night in an amazing location on Plymouth Hoe.
“We had very good attendances which was helped by the good weather on all but one night. It’s the kind of location where people can easily turn up early and enjoy the views and the big
“We’ve listened and responded to the reaction and there was a really good reception to bands like Madness where there was a lot of vigorous dancing. It seems local people do like the chance to move to the performances.”
The line-up: James (with guests Razorlight, Jamie Webster and Tom A Smith) is on Thursday, June 7; Pendulum (supported by Normandie, Wargasm and Hot Milk) is on Friday, June 13; The Corrs (guest Natalie Imbruglia and Dea Matrona) on Saturday, June 14, and Snow Patrol (guests The Lathums and Somebody’s Child) on Sunday, June 15.