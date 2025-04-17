So, this year there are bands to which few will be able to resist expressing themselves to, such as Pedulum (an electronic rock band with a drum and bass sound), Normandie (a mixture of hardcore rock, metalcore and pop), Hot Milk (pop rock, pop-punk, hip-hop and classic rock) and Wargasm (heavy electronic rock and electro punk). In a similar vein Snow Patrol have guests The Lathums – also an energetic indie rock band with catchy melodies and hints of folk and rock.