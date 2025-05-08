Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and a bicycle in Horrabridge.
A white Ford C Max was in collision with a pedal cyclist in a parking area at New Park, Horrabridge, at around 5.10pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 7).
The cyclist, a 12-year-old local boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the car was not injured.
A 49-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention and driving a motor vehicle whilst unfit through drugs.
She has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
Witnesses with or without dashcam footage are urged to contact the police via their website or call 101 quoting log number 528 of 07/05/25.