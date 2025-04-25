A 53-year-old Plymouth man has today, Friday, April 25, been jailed for life for the murder of his former partner.
Paul Butler attacked 48-year-old Claire Chick outside her home in West Hoe Road in Plymouth on the evening of January 22 this year.
The Plymouth University lecturer was stabbed a minimum of 23 times and was pronounced dead in hospital as a result of her injuries a short time later.
Butler, of Stangray Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a bladed article when he appeared in court in March.
Today he was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court to life in prison to serve a minimum of 27 years.
Detective Inspector Chris Lithgow, senior investigating officer in the case, said: “I welcome the significant sentence handed to Paul Butler today.
"Butler brutally murdered Claire Chick outside her own home in a violent and cowardly attack.
“It is testament to the thorough and comprehensive investigation by detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team that Butler pleaded guilty to this offence and today he starts a minimum term of 27 years in prison. I would like to thank those witnesses at the scene and the numerous other people who assisted police in this investigation.
“Claire Chick was dearly loved, adored and admired by many and her family have demonstrated enormous courage and dignity. I would like to thank and commend Claire’s family who have shown nothing but strength and restraint throughout this difficult process. I hope that the conclusion of the case today will help them heal and move forward, but my thoughts and sympathies remain with them.”
Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew added: “My thoughts and condolences are with Claire’s family and friends over the devastating impact this abhorrent crime committed by Paul Butler has had on them. I also acknowledge the details of this case heard by the court today are horrific and I know the anguish and pain will stay with Claire’s family.
“The force made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to our previous contact with Claire.
“We are committed to fully cooperating with an ongoing independent investigation by the IOPC. It would be inappropriate to comment in more detail at this stage to ensure we do not compromise the investigation.
“Having met some of Claire’s family following her tragic death, the force has conducted an urgent review of all our active stalking investigations.
“This has resulted in immediate changes to our stalking and harassment procedures. New policies have been implemented to ensure we provide greater focus on safeguarding victims, targeting perpetrators at the earliest opportunity and encouraging reporting.
“One of our priorities is to ensure we continue to improve how we investigate stalking and harassment, focusing on dealing proactively with dangerous perpetrators and giving greater confidence to victims of this harmful and dangerous crime.”