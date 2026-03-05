Volunteer mountain rescuers were called out this week to help a family group lost on Dartmoor.
Tavistock Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team was called by police in the early afternoon to find four people who could not find their parked car.
The team found the family, who were cold, but otherwise well, by tracing their mobile phone and discovered they were not far from the road, but the family did not know which way to return to their car.
After driving the family round in one of the team’s own vehicles in the area in which they were found, their car was tracked down.
A team spokesman said: “We were called at 1.46pm to assist with a lost family group of four people in the area of Buckland Monachorum.
“After checking the What 3 Words app location of the family, confirming this with a phone finder service and speaking to the lost party on the phone, we were able to work out they were quite close to a road. But were unsure how to get back to their car.
“The group was uninjured and generally fine, but a little cold and tired. We deployed three team members to meet the party to offer support and shelter.
“After a little bit of driving around, the group’s vehicle was located and they were able to drive themselves home.”
Three hours after the callout the team ended their operation.
