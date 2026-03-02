Pupils at St Andrew's CofE Academy in Buckland Monachorum participated in a week-long Balanceability programme to build confidence and develop early cycling skills.
Throughout the week, pupils practised balance and control on balance bikes, learning how to brake safely, glide by lifting their feet, steer around obstacles, and navigate safely. According to staff, pupils demonstrated increased confidence and skill development throughout the programme.
Debbie Nunn, headteacher at St Andrew’s CofE Academy, said: “We’re really proud of how our pupils approached the week. For many, this was their first experience on a balance bike, and it has been a joy to see their confidence grow so quickly.”
Balanceability is a national learn-to-cycle programme for young children. It provides foundational skills before children progress to pedal bikes, and aims to build coordination, resilience, and road awareness.
