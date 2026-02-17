Libraries are offering families free pre-loved costumes to mark the popular World Book Day next week.
Schools throughout the country mark the day to encourage reading by inviting youngsters to dress as their favourite story characters.
However, that can be very expensive for parents, so Tavistock Library is offering parents and children the chance to come along to choose a costume from their special pre-loved rail.
Children get to keep their chosen outfit for free.
Also involved are the libraries in Barnstaple, Newton Abbot, Chudleigh, South Molton, Dawlish, Torquay, Pinhoe in Exeter, Sidmouth, Torrington, Kingsbridge, Holsworthy, Exmouth, Paignton, and Ivybridge.
Libraries Unlimited, which runs the libraries, is partnering with Recycle Devon to bring World Book Day costume swap rails to these 15 libraries.
World Book Day 2026 is on Thursday, March 5, and library swap rails are running until March 8.
Library users are invited to donate outgrown, unwanted children’s costumes in good, wearable condition. Costumes will be available to take home for free.
Costume rails are easy to use, simply visit the library to pick up a costume. There is no obligation to donate an outfit to use the rails.
Not only do costume swaps help families save money, but they are also a greener choice.
Beth Lovell, from Recycle Devon, said: “It’s brilliant to be working with Libraries Unlimited to bring World Book Day costume swaps to libraries across Devon.
“World Book Day is a great opportunity to celebrate stories and reading, but it can put pressure on families to buy new costumes every year. Many of these only being worn once before making their way into the bin, despite being in perfectly good condition.
“This initiative is a wonderful way to help Devon’s families save money and reduce waste by reusing costumes again and again.
This project is supported by the National Lottery Community Action Fund.
