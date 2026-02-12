Pupils from a West Devon School were entranced by their visit to the theatre for a production of a well-loved children’s fantasy classic.
Children, at St Andrew's CofE Academy in Buckland Monachorum, had a magical day at the Theatre Royal Plymouth, watching a production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
The visit, supported by staff, volunteers and with transport funded by the school’s parents. teachers, and friends association (PTFA), gave the children the chance to experience theatre first-hand.
All four classes were captivated from start to finish by C.S. Lewis’s 1950 story, one his Chronicles of Narnia book series, brought to life on stage.
Debbie Nunn, headteacher at St Andrew’s CofE Academy, said: “Watching our pupils step into the world of Narnia was truly magical. They were captivated and came away buzzing. Experiences like this bring our English curriculum to life and give children memories they will treasure.
“A huge thank you to Mrs Hannah Bucknell for organising the trip, to all staff and volunteers who supported the day, and to our PTFA for funding the transport.”
The visit backed up the school’s English curriculum helping the children develop confidence as communicators, explore books and practise their writing skills. The trip was intended to bring their learning alive.
Outside the classroom, St Andrew’s also offers a wide range of creative clubs, including library, art, music, drama, Shakespeare, tech, outdoor games, and cooking. This gives children opportunities to explore new interests, develop talents, and enjoy learning in different ways.
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of Learning Academy Partnership, which runs the school, said: “Nothing beats the theatre for bringing a story to life. Children can explore new ideas, develop confidence, and discover passions they might never have known they had. It’s fantastic to see our pupils inspired, creative, and enjoying learning together."
