Next week Horrabridge Primary’s maths whiz-kids will be counting on success in a national numeracy contest.
On Tuesday twelve year 5/6 children will be taking part in a national maths quiz competition, competing against children from across the UK.
The Quiz Club National Championships aim to boost confidence, broaden knowledge and encourage great team work as the children work together in teams of four to answer some extremely challenging maths questions, many of which are aimed at secondary school standard.
School Head John Clarke said: “We wish them the best of luck but are confident that their very strong mathematical ability will hold them in good stead.”
