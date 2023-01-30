A major bridge connecting Cornwall and Devon across the River Tamar is set to be closed for ten days.
Greystone Bridge, which had only recently reopened after three weeks of repair works, is set to be closed until February 10 to enable an upgrade of the traffic signals controlling crossings across the bridge.
The bridge is set to be closed between 7am and 5pm on weekdays for the duration of the works, with temporary traffic lights operating at the bridge outside of those hours.
It means that once again, a lengthy diversion route is in place for the duration of the works.