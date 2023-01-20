The Greystone bridge is set to reopen tonight (January 20) after nearly three weeks of day-time closure.
The historic bridge, built in 1439 over the River Tamar has been closed on weekday day times since Monday, January 9, by Cormac to enable carriageway repair works to take place.
However, it is set to reopen tonight with the re-surfacing works due to be completed.
At the time of the closure, a spokesperson for Cormac said: "As part of our planned highways maintenance work, a road closure will be in place between Greystone Bridge and the A388 from Monday, January 9, to Friday, January 20, while carriageway repair work is carried out.
"The road will be closed on weekdays only between the hours of 9.30 am and 4pm. Outside of these times, the road will be open as normal. "