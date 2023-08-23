James said: “I could rely on the advisor. Every time something was sorted, it was like another block off my back. It was such a relief. If I had not got Wisermoney’s help, I would not be in the place I am now. Now I budget. I’ve got a folder with all my paperwork in, and it’s in a format I can understand. I am a lot more in control. I haven’t got the pressure. I can sleep at night. I can smile now.”