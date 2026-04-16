THE government is backing councils across England to fix crumbling bridges, falling flyovers and deteriorating tunnels as it launches a new funding scheme.
The new Structures Fund opened on Wednesday, April 15.
The fund is now open for bids and will inject cash into repairing critical structures, ensuring transport infrastructure is more resilient to extreme weather, while making everyday journeys safer, smoother and more dependable
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexande said: ‘Crumbling bridges and worn-out flyovers have been patched up rather than properly fixed for far too long, leading to frustrating weight limits and lengthy diversions.
‘Every closed bridge is a barrier to growth; a blocked route to work, a delayed delivery, a family unable to reach the services they depend on.
‘Councils have known what needs fixing for years but simply haven't had the resources to act.
‘We are changing that, making sure structures are repaired properly, so people can live in properly connected communities’.
To help councils put forward the strongest possible proposals, the government has appointed consultants WSP to provide free guidance and hands-on support to all applicants, from reviewing cost estimates to helping develop delivery plans.
Councils are encouraged to submit draft applications by June 19 for early feedback, giving them the opportunity to strengthen proposals before the final deadline of August 3.
A series of webinars will also be held throughout April and May to help authorities navigate the process.
Funding decisions will be announced in Autumn 2026, with all successful schemes required to complete works by March 2030.
Meanwhile, councils now face tough new rules on how they spend pothole funding, as the government set out new requirements to ensure taxpayers see improvements.
The government says councils that fail to prove they are delivering better roads face losing around a third of their £1.6bn funding for the next year, but drivers in these areas will not be left behind.
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