Sarah Heald, Pennon’s chief strategy and regulatory affairs officer, said: “We’re really proud to support the brilliant work happening at Theatre Royal Plymouth. Every young person should have the chance to explore their creativity and feel confident in who they are, but we know that isn’t always easy to access. The Young Company Bursary is helping to change that opening the door for more young people, including those with disabilities, to take part, express themselves and discover what they’re capable of. Seeing that confidence grow is exactly why programmes like this matter so much.”