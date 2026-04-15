Pennon, the parent company of South West Water, has directly supported Theatre Royal Plymouth’s (TRP) Young Company Bursary project by funding accessible drama courses for disadvantaged young people.
Children aged two to 18 from disadvantaged or low-income families, as well as those with learning difficulties, can join ten-week drama courses. These courses introduce participants to production, arts management, and performing arts. Young Company Create offers tailored support for children with disabilities. The bursary allowed TRP to lower admission fees. This made the course more affordable and inclusive.
Sarah Heald, Pennon’s chief strategy and regulatory affairs officer, said: “We’re really proud to support the brilliant work happening at Theatre Royal Plymouth. Every young person should have the chance to explore their creativity and feel confident in who they are, but we know that isn’t always easy to access. The Young Company Bursary is helping to change that opening the door for more young people, including those with disabilities, to take part, express themselves and discover what they’re capable of. Seeing that confidence grow is exactly why programmes like this matter so much.”
Last term, the group learned theatre skills through Roald Dahl stories and participated in a masterclass on 3D character models led by a visiting specialist. Looking ahead to next term, they will begin preparing a performance for the end-of-year festival. Notably, Young Company Create offers the same opportunities as the main group, with the addition of focused, specialised support.
A Young Company Create member’s mum said: “Create has continued to be a safe and supportive space for my son to regulate, providing routine and consistency in his week whilst other areas of his life are currently in transition. Create allows him to express himself without judgement. Even though he is at a specialist school, Create allows him to be himself and is welcomed however he is feeling."
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