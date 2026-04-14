Lamerton Church of England Academy pupils enjoyed a spring term filled with hands-on visits from local professionals sharing their work.
Parents and community members devoted their time to telling the children more about their roles in the community and giving them a chance to discover some of the work they do.
Headteacher Melody Sterry said: “We are incredibly proud of the strong sense of community we have here at Lamerton, and these visits have been a perfect example of that in action. The children have been inspired by meeting people who make such a difference in our everyday lives. These experiences not only deepen their understanding but also spark curiosity and ambition for the future.”
The series of visits began with Louise, a paramedic, who brought an ambulance for pupils to explore. Children climbed inside the vehicle, asked questions, and even sounded the sirens.
The school next welcomed Amy, Maria, and Emma. Amy spoke about her work as a midwife and explained baby care. Pupils then listened to a baby's heartbeat with a Doppler and felt the baby move. Emma brought her six-week-old baby, Bertie, who was a much-admired guest.
Later in the term, Laura visited to discuss her role at a veterinary practice and to describe her work caring for animals. She also generously donated soft toys and a veterinary role-play kit.
The learning continued when Ali, a local farmer, arrived with three calves—one just three days old. Pupils learned about farm life and animal care and discovered that milk from his cows is used to make Cathedral City cheese.
To conclude the programme, Jen, a lung specialist, led an engaging session and showed a 3D model of the body to help pupils see how lungs and the body work. The model drew so much interest that it remained at the school.
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