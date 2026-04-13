Children at Lifton Community Academy worked alongside designers and architects to help design a healing garden at the Women and Children’s Hospital in Truro.

Pupils explored ideas around wellbeing, nature and recovery in their designs and staff praised their creativity, teamwork and thoughtful approach.

Headteacher Adam Hill said: “Year 5 really impressed us with their engagement in the design process. Working alongside architects and designers gave them a real insight into how major hospital projects are developed, and their ideas for the healing garden were imaginative and thoughtful.”

The healing garden project forms part of a wider hospital programme to deliver a modern, purpose-built hospital for women and children to improve patient experience, safety and family-centred care.