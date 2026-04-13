Pupils explored ideas around wellbeing, nature and recovery in their designs and staff praised their creativity, teamwork and thoughtful approach.
Headteacher Adam Hill said: “Year 5 really impressed us with their engagement in the design process. Working alongside architects and designers gave them a real insight into how major hospital projects are developed, and their ideas for the healing garden were imaginative and thoughtful.”
The healing garden project forms part of a wider hospital programme to deliver a modern, purpose-built hospital for women and children to improve patient experience, safety and family-centred care.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.