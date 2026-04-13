PUPILS from Okehampton’s Promise School have been enjoying a free seaside break in Cornwall thanks to a charity.
Go Beyond, based at Tywardreath In the south coast of Cornwall, contacted the school for children with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) after a fire devastated their school.
The charity wanted to give the children a chance to forget about the difficulties caused by the blaze and its aftermath.
Charlotte Ward-Lewis, from Go Beyond, said: “We read how upset pupils, staff and parents were and we wanted to do something to help.”
Around 20 pupils from the school took part in a packed schedule of activities laid on by the charity.
School vice-principal Lisa Paton said: “It was a wonderful offer and just what we needed after the upset of recent events. They loved every minute of it. They were outdoors, on the beach and enjoying being back together.”
Following the fire, some children were taught at home online before returning to classes at temporary sites at Okehampton Collage and Okehampton Primary School.
Go Beyond’s staff worked closely with the school to adapt the activities for children with special needs.
Charlotte said: “We often have children with special needs visiting our centres but this is the first time we have worked with a special school. But going forward we would definitely like to work with more.”
Go Beyond breaks are for eight to 13 year olds who struggle with issues like poverty, bereavement, mental health challenges or caring responsibilities.
The charity provides free residential breaks and since 1992 has supported more than 21,500 children at its centres in Cornwall and Derbyshire, helping them to build confidence, resilience and a more positive outlook on life. In 2025, 1,103 children attended a Go Beyond break.
Through outdoor activities, creative play and pastoral care from staff and volunteers, children are supported to develop new skills, form friendships and improve their wellbeing. All breaks are screen-free and designed to encourage connection with nature and others.
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