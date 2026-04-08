The youngest children from Horrabridge Primary and Nursery School art club have created artwork to bring a burst of colour and creativity to the village during the Easter holidays.
Teacher Emily Friend said: ”The pupils have made a wonderful range of decorations, which are displayed in windows. They made clay eggs, fluffy Pom Pom chicks, origami tulips and patterned bunnies. The children let their imaginations run wild.
“Their artwork will become part of a village Easter trail where there are letters hidden in the displays which spell out a mystery word.”
The school, the London Inn and the village shop are selling trail sheets as a way of raising funds for the schools and everyone who takes part will be entered into a raffle
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