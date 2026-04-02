Pupils from two West Devon schools marked the Easter season with special performances in their local churches, bringing together families and communities.
Children from Gulworthy Academy performed at St Paul’s Church, while pupils from nearby Lamerton Church of England Academy held their own celebration at St Peter’s Church.
Dressed in costume, pupils brought the Easter story to life through a series of songs, readings and performances.
Melody Sterry, headteacher at Gulworthy Academy and Lamerton Church of England Academy, said: “It was wonderful to see our pupils take part in these special Easter celebrations. They showed great confidence and really supported one another throughout. Events like this are a lovely way to bring our school communities together, and we’re incredibly proud of how the children represented their schools.”
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