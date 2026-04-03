THE Devon SEND Funding Framework, including new funding values for bands, has been agreed after extensive system-wide collaboration and training.
This follows a significant programme of co‑design across the system.
This work has included workshops to develop and refine descriptors, moderation activity to test consistency and build a shared understanding of need, and check and challenge sessions to inform the approach to setting funding values.
Schools, parents, carers and partners have contributed throughout this process, helping to ensure the framework reflects the needs of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) across Devon.
Training has also been delivered to Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) partners to support the application of the new funding framework using test cases.
This has focused on building a shared understanding of the framework, developing confidence in applying descriptors, and strengthening consistency in decision‑making across the system.
Forty Special Educational Needs Coordinators (SENCOs) volunteered to take part in these sessions alongside EHCP partners, providing insight and feedback.
As this work progresses, there are plans to build on partnership working by establishing a pool of SENCOs to support the moderation of banding decisions through a SENCO EHCP Funding Referral Group.
So, what’s next?
A targeted, phased approach to implementation will now begin, Devon County Council says.
This will start with applying the framework to new EHCPs during the spring term, allowing the approach to be embedded in a measured and supported way.
Alongside this, work is underway to establish a SENCO Funding Referral Group to support moderation of top‑up funding decisions.
Collaboration with partners will continue as implementation progresses, supporting shared learning and refinement of the approach.
The framework will also be used to support ongoing commissioning work with special schools and further education colleges.
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