Families are are invited to enjoy a free fun Easter egg prize hunt in Tavistock Community Sensory Garden on Sunday, April 5.
The sensory garden volunteer gardeners are setting out their Easter trail, which runs from 11am to 3pm, when children will be given questions to answer by following clues round the flower beds.
Children with the correct answers will receive a chocolate cream egg donated by Tesco Tavistock with an additional prize for the overall winner drawn from all the entries.
Everyone has worked hard over the last few weeks to tidy paths, dead-head the roses and mulch the borders in time for the event.
Chair of garden trustees, Harry Smith, said: “Despite the long periods of rain and wind over the winter months, the volunteers have done very well to have the garden looking in such good shape.
“I would therefore, be delighted to see families with young children come into Tavistock Sensory Garden on Easter Sunday where they can search for ten Easter-related plaques.”
Plant lovers can also find out more about the garden by talking to volunteers, who will be on-hand during the trail, to describe all aspects of the various sensory flower and shrub elements.
Head gardener Rob Smith said the spring bulbs, including snow drops and crocuses, are now being replaced by camelias and acers coming into leaf.
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