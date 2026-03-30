Studious students are celebrating their excellence with a high new rating among Devon colleges.
Sixth formers have been elevated to seventh place among Devon schools and in the top five for non-selective schools after improved A-level results.
The college is marking a strong set of A‑level results following the publication of the latest 2025 performance tables, which place the college in the ‘above average’ category for student progress.
Tavistock College principal James Buchanan said: “These results demonstrate the hard work and commitment of our students, staff and families. I am incredibly proud the college is placed seventh in Devon for value added results.
“Our sixth form continues to demonstrate a commitment to high standards, belonging, cultural opportunities and personal development.”
He added: “When students start with us in Year 7, we want to support them through a seven-year journey that builds on GCSEs and moves into our broad post-16 options.
“Year 12 is also a great transition point for young people from the wider community to join us at the college and achieve some really fantastic outcomes. Team Tavi all the way.”
With 107 students taking at least one A‑level, Tavistock College achieved a progress score of +0.19, meaning students performed significantly better than similar students nationally. This places the college among the higher-performing institutions across Devon and well above the national average for state-funded schools (‑0.03).
Students also achieved an impressive average A‑level grade of C+, with a best‑three A‑level point score of 33.92, further reflecting consistently strong outcomes across a wide range of subjects.
Notably, 13.7 per cent of students achieved AAB or higher (including at least two subjects accepted by top universities to widen undergraduate studies).
The principal added: “This is an excellent achievement for a non-selective academy and testament to staff and students’ dedication.”
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