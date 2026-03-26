A men’s mental health group in Tavistock will launch an additional session in April to address growing demand and expand access to its services.
Tavistock’s Man Down group currently meets every fortnight on Tuesday evenings from 7-9pm at the library. However, to better accommodate increased demand, it will add a Thursday evening session from April 16. The new meeting will take place at Tavistock Library from 7-9pm on alternate weeks when there are no Tuesday sessions.
Currently, between eight and 20 men attend the sessions. With interest in its services rising, Man Down organisers have introduced the new Thursday session to make the group more accessible for men unable to attend on Tuesdays.
One of the group’s facilitators explained that such meetings are particularly important to men, who are usually less willing to talk about their mental health.
He said: “It’s a generational thing. There’s still a lot of stigma around men talking about feelings, and they don’t necessarily have someone to talk to on a day-to-day basis. If they go down the pub with mates, it’s all laddish talk, so they don’t get that opportunity. Women are more likely to do the school run, for example, and then get chatting with other mums.”
The Tavistock Man Down group was started about 18 months ago after a Tavistock resident, who attended the Plymouth Man Down group, mentioned that some friends in Tavistock were also struggling with their mental health. This prompted the creation of a local group to support men in the area.
Man Down is a non-profit community interest company that runs peer-led support groups across the UK for men facing mental health challenges. The organisation’s main goal is to reduce male suicide—the leading cause of death for men under 50.
Beyond regular meetings, Man Down also organises events, challenges, and weekend retreats.For more information, visit mandown-uk.co.uk.
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