Two owners of a Tavistock care provider have been welcomed into the ranks of Tavistock Lions Club by its president Matt Hibbert.
The new members are Dianne Gettinby and Franco Moller who are relatively new to the area and are now the owners of Home Instead, a care provider company based in Kilworthy Park.
The pair are looking forward to involvement in the club's community activities.
Matt said he was “very pleased” to welcome Dianne and Franco and said he hoped more like-minded people might join the red-shirted ranks of Tavistock Lions.
Anyone interested in joining can email [email protected] or call 0345 833 4807. Full details of the club at this link: www.tavistocklions.org.uk and on its Facebook page.
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