A village quiz in Mary Tavy has raised more than £600 towards the appeal to replace the Coronation Hall roof.
A spokesperson for the committee said: “A big thank you to all those who came to the annual Mary Tavy Village Quiz on March 20 at the Coronation Hall – it was a full house!
“With tickets sales and the generosity of those who bought raffle tickets or just donated money, we raised the amazing sum of £645 which will go towards the first phase of our hall roof improvements.
“Grateful thanks must also go to Paul and Jenny Reid, our quizmasters, for their hard work preparing the quiz questions and for keeping order on the night. Congratulations, too, to the winning team The Bellringers’ “
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.