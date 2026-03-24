Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA) has regained full control of the Pavilion in the Park’s upper floor after the end of a four-year partnership with Okehampton Argyle Football Club (OAFC).
In 2021, OCRA partnered with OAFC to modernize the space as a meeting and social area.
“The partnership meant OAFC supported OCRA with the running costs of the building and increased the building’s usage. OCRA gained a more suitable space for some of its charitable activities, and OAFC gained a great social space for the members of the club,” said Ian Blythe, OCRA’s general manager.
OAFC ended the agreement on January 31, 2026 to focus on the club’s sustainability.
OCRA’s trustees thanked OAFC for its support and wished the club success. All community bookings will be honoured, and the Pavilion team will now manage all events and bookings.
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