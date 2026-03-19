Okehampton Simmons Bowling Club is calling out for new members of all ages following recent work to improve the clubhouse facilities, including larger changing and toilet facilities.
The club is welcoming new members of all abilities and ages and is particularly keen to encourage younger players to take up the sport, which is often associated with older players. It is offering coaching to anyone who wishes to try the sport and to those who have bowled before and want to take it up again.
Last season, the club purchased new woods – the traditional term for the bowls themselves - for the junior team and ran a successful pub league event which raised enough to donate £500 each to Hospiscare and the Okehampton Memory Café.
The 2025 season ended in September with the team achieving some notable successes. The men’s teams finished as runners-up in the local shield, but the ladies achieved first place. The club captains, Alan Mathias and Iris Gill, also managed to secure places at the Devon County Pairs Final. For the first time, the club ran an Internal Triples League, with over 50 members participating.
The bowling green will be opened by the mayor on April 11, the club's “signing on” day. Anyone interested in joining can sign up on the day or speak with club members present to learn more about membership and the sport.
Free coaching sessions will begin on May 1 from 6:30-8pm. All equipment will be provided. The club requests that those interested in attending wear flat-soled shoes.
For more information, or to express your interest in joining, contact ladies' captain Marion Bond at 07530 044842 or men’s vice-captain Andy Smith at 07578 462632.
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