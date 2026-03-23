Police broke up a rave at Witherdon Wood west of Okehampton on Sunday morning, March 22.
The illegal gathering took place in the woods near Halwill.
A police spokesperson said on Sunday: “Various police resources have been utilised to disperse the event and we will be continuing patrols through the area throughout the day to ensure there are no further issues for the community.
‘This is a timely reminder for residents across the West Devon area that as the weather is improving we seasonally experience an increase in this type of activity. If you have concerns that there is an unlicensed music event taking place, please inform police at the earliest opportunity so we can ensure safety of the public and reduce any nuisance experienced by residents in an affected area.”
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