Dartmoor Velo, the youth cycling club in Tavistock, has five members competing in the Lloyds National MTB Cross Country Series this weekend.
The young mountain bikers will compete in youth and juvenile short-track races on Saturday (March 28). On Sunday (March 29), they will compete in youth and juvenile open races and the girls in the youth and juvenile female races. The club expects some podium finishes.
It is set to take place at Newnham Park in Plymouth.
The Dartmoor Velo Cycling Club is aimed at children aged eight to 16, with a specific group for children aged 12+ for those who want to improve their skills and progress to the next level of racing.
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