TASS will continue to look for new sources of funding and support, but if anyone can help in any way either by volunteering in the Anchorage Centre or at TASS Community Cafe, helping with the hospital car service or by donating, they can contact TASS at The Anchorage Centre, Chapel Street, Tavistock PL19 8AG, or 01822-616958 or by email at [email protected] for more information.