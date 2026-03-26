A Tavistock charity’s appeal to raise funds to buy a new minibus is in the fast lane to reach its target.
Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) launched an appeal earlier this month to raise £61,500 to buy a replacement minibus capable of loading and carrying two wheelchairs.
TASS users, many with mobility limitations or no other transport, rely on the charity to collect them from their homes and take them to hospital and other vital health or social care appointments.
The bus also takes residents from throughout Tavistock and surrounding villages to community social activities and group outings at TASS HQ, its community café and rural drop-in centres, allowing them to go on outings and reduce social isolation.
Deb Morris, TASS manager, said: “We are delighted our minibus campaign has raised nearly £11,500 in the first few weeks and would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the people in our community for their continued support.
“Every contribution will help us keep our vital services running.
“Once we have raised enough funds, we will purchase a new wheelchair accessible minibus, enabling us to carry on collecting people from their homes and transporting them to arranged activities, clubs and events.
“Without this TASS service many people in our area would be extremely isolated.”
TASS will be selling its aging minibus which cost £10,000 in repairs over 12 months.
TASS will continue to look for new sources of funding and support, but if anyone can help in any way either by volunteering in the Anchorage Centre or at TASS Community Cafe, helping with the hospital car service or by donating, they can contact TASS at The Anchorage Centre, Chapel Street, Tavistock PL19 8AG, or 01822-616958 or by email at [email protected] for more information.
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