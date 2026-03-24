The Bere Ferrers Community Shop and Cafe marks its twentieth anniversary next month with a special celebration at the church hall on April 4, 10am–12 noon.
All past and present volunteers, stallholders, contributors, residents, and friends are invited. Volunteers and stallholders are asked to wear their Queen’s Award badges, received in 2012 when the shop’s team was honoured for Voluntary Service.
Highlights include the launch of a cake recipe book featuring volunteers’ recipes, a performance by the Tavy Tars shanty band, and a cake cutting by Nicola Gurr, Deputy Lieutenant for Devon, at 11am.
The community shop, opened in 2006 after the village shop closed, now has over 100 regular volunteers and has been open nearly every Saturday since, except during lockdown.
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