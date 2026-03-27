A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing anti-social behaviour offences in Tavistock.
A 40-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was taken into custody for a range of offences following a series of incidents of anti-social behaviour in Tavistock Town Centre last week, say police.
The fire service assisted police after a fire was found in the area where the wanted man was subsequently arrested in woodland beside Dolvin Road.
He has subsequently been detained under the Mental Health Act. The investigation into the offences continues.
Tavistock Police confirmed they arrested the man after an ‘incident’ on Dolvin Road, yesterday, Thursday, March 26. A police officer’s hat was dislodged and subsequently returned by a business on Market Street after police ran after the man.
A police statement said: “Police were supported by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service during yesterday’s [Thursday’s] incident in the area of Dolvin Road which was shut for a period of time.
“We thank the public for your understanding and cooperation in this matter.
“A special thank you to Newell's Estate Agent for their safekeeping of the neighbourhood sergeant's hat which fell off during a foot chase.”
Sergeant Thomas Ottley, neighbourhood team leader (West Devon police) said: “We received some really useful community intelligence regarding this individual which led to our actions to safeguard him and the wider community.
“I would encourage the public to remain forthcoming about any concerns they have around individuals or their behaviour. Something that may seem trivial may be a key piece of information we need to effectively manage risks in our community.”
If you have information or concerns around anti-social behaviour contact the police via the force website www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/ro/report/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.