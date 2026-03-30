A couple were delighted to receive a congratulatory card to mark their sixtieth wedding anniversary.
Ken and Doris Redstone, both 81 and live in Tavistock, celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last month with a family party.
One of their daughters said: “They were very surprised when they received a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla. Their secret to a long married life is 'patience'.
Ken was a mechanic when they met and Doris, was a hairdresser. They have two daughters and two granddaughters.
Ken’s hobbies include repairing old tractors with a group of like-minded mates, while Doris enjoys gardening.
The couple have lived in Tavistock all their married life, while Doris, whose maiden name is Hines, is originally from Barnstaple and Ken from Brentor.
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