CHERITON Bishop Community Primary School is celebrating a highly positive Ofsted report following its February 2026 inspection.
Inspectors praised the school’s nurturing ethos, strong academic foundations and deep-rooted role within the village community.
They said pupils felt part of “one big happy family” with caring relationships and a positive atmosphere in the school which helped children to thrive.
Inspectors said children got off to “a flying start” in the early years, benefiting from clear routines, high expectations and an environment that helped them learn to read early, build confidence and communicate.
Across the school, the inspectors said, pupils achieved well over time, particularly in reading.
Inspectors noted that most pupils leave the final year, Year 6 well-prepared for their next steps, building secure foundations in English and mathematics that serve them well in later learning.
The report also highlighted Cheriton Bishop’s strong commitment to inclusion, noting that leaders and staff create a school where every child feels at home.
Pupils with special educational needs were quickly identified, closely supported and typically achieve well, the report said. Inspectors praised the strong partnerships with families and professionals, and the thoughtful adjustments that enable pupils to access the curriculum confidently and successfully.
Behaviour across the school was described as calm, respectful and underpinned by warm relationships.
Pupils enjoy going to school and attend regularly. Inspectors reported that bullying is rare and that pupils feel safe, listened to and well-supported. Safeguarding was judged effective.
The report also acknowledges the significant and positive changes in leadership since 2024. Staff reported feeling valued and supported.
Headteacher Alex Cross said: “This report reflects the dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the strength of our school community.
“Cheriton Bishop is a wonderful place to learn and grow, and we are committed to building on this positive feedback as we continue to move forward.”
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