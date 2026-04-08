Ben Atkinson and his world‑famous Action Horses will be making a welcome to the Devon County Show next month as they return as the headline act in the main arena.
Ben and his team have developed a worldwide reputation for magnificent stunt riding, classical dressage and emotionally-charged liberty work and their appearance promises to be a standout moment at this year’s show.
For more than three decades, the Atkinson family has trained elite horses and riders for film, television, and major live events, earning a reputation for precision, artistry, and heart‑stopping performance. Their horses have featured across global productions, and their live shows are renowned for combining technical mastery with cinematic drama.
Audiences at the next month’s event will experience the full spectrum of Ben Atkinson’s horsemanship — from the silent, soulful connection of liberty work to the explosive energy of trick riding and the elegance of classical dressage. His performances are widely praised as a ‘true celebration of the horse’, connection, athleticism, and storytelling in a way that captivates all ages.
Ben will take to the main arena across all three days of the show which runs from Thursday, May 21 to Saturday, May 23 at Westpoint near Exeter.
Sharing the main arena stage on Saturday, the show’s big family day will be the Bolddog Lings, the UK’s premier freestyle motocross display team. Famous for their jaw-dropping stunts and high-flying aerial tricks, the Bolddog Lings bring a pulse-racing energy to the stage, captivating audiences with daring jumps, backflips, and heart-stopping manoeuvres.
Their performances are a favourite with visitors of all ages, adding an exhilarating dimension to the show’s line-up.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.