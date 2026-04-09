An Okehampton travel agent took his own life after getting into financial difficulties, an inquest has learned.
Chris Powney, 51, used money from his travel agency account to invest in high risk bitcoin ventures.
Despite borrowing £25,000 from his former partner, he became depressed and made various attempts on his life.
His mother said Chris was a 'lovely lad' who liked helping people and was 'witty, funny and sarcastic'.
He was found dead after police were called to his home in Sparrows Row, Okehampton one day in July 2024, following 'odd behaviour at work'.
Assistant coroner Luisa Nicholson recorded a conclusion of death by suicide.
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