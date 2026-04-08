A relative of one of a former Tavistock MP is appearing on stage at the Wharf with his band Police Dog Hogan.
Guitarist and singer James Studholme lives in Exeter, grew up in Plymouth and his grandfather was the MP for Tavistock in the 1950s & 60s.
After touring their last album Lightning Strike through the winter of 2024/25 and supporting their acclaimed RNLI 200 charity Christmas single Pull Away, Police Dog Hogan set to work finishing their new albumThe Light at the Top of the Stairs ,which will be released this year. They are now touring and are set to appear at Tavistock Wharf on Friday, April 17.
Their latest album is said to be the most complete, personal and emotional record yet from Police Dog Hogan who formed in 2009 and evolved into a seven-piece band combining guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, accordion, trumpet, keyboards, bass and drums.
In 2018 their song Devon Brigade was nominated for best original song at the AMA-UK Awards. Their most 2022 album Overground, produced by George Murphy at Eastcote Studios, yielded cult favourites Westward Ho! And Hold On.
They have gained a reputation for Christmas singles. The first raised over £60,000 for Crisis in 2020. In London they have sold out the Shepherds Bush Empire, Scala, the Union Chapel, Cadogan Hall and the Clapham Grand in the last few years.
Police Dog Hogan consist of: Tim Dowling, banjo, guitar and singing; Edward Bishop, fiddle, mandolin and singing; Shahen Galichian, accordion, piano, harmonica and singing; Don Bowen bass and singing; and Al Hamer, drums and singing.
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