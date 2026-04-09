THE Department for Health and Social Care has announced that a record number of new and replacement ambulances have been delivered to NHS Trusts across England over the past year.
New data shows that a total of 1,141 new or replacement Double Crewed Ambulances (DCAs) were delivered to NHS ambulance Trusts between April 2025 and March 2026.
In the South West, this figure meant 145 new or replacement DCAs were delivered as part of the programme.
Funded through a combination of national investment and local funding, this marks the highest number of replacement ambulances delivered in a single year since records began.
The majority of the vehicles have acted as replacements older ambulances, while a smaller proportion represents additional fleet capacity, further supporting services under pressure.
Health Minister, Zubir Ahmed said: "The 145 new ambulances delivered to the South West area are part of our mission to modernise the NHS fleet, ensuring our hardworking paramedics are equipped with all the tools they need to do their jobs safely and effectively, while ensuring patients receive the highest possible standard of care.
"Replacing older vehicles with state-of-the-art ambulances means we are not only improving reliability and reducing downtime, but crucially helping more crews stay on the road and respond to emergencies.
"These vehicles are equipped with the technology to better protect staff and support faster, more effective treatment.”
Dr Fenella Wrigley, national medical adviser for the ambulance service in England, added: “New and replacement ambulances are crucial in providing care for patients, whether taking care to the patient home or conveying a patient to an emergency department.
“Reliable, modern, well-equipped ambulances allow emergency teams can stay out on the road and do what they do best, responding to patients quickly and ensuring they get the care they need.”
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