Get your thinking caps on for Tavistock Carnival

After a highly successful celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and a delay of three years caused by the pandemic, it’s not long to wait now until Tavistock Lions next exciting event – Carnival Week!

It all starts on Sunday July 10 with fun day in the Meadows which will include a dog show, the duck race on the canal, entertainment for the children including Punch and Judy, charity and food stalls and the crowning of the new carnival princess Lottie Gatcum at 3pm who will be supported by her attendants Dibeh Aloui and Lottie Hoskins.

Other events during the week include the ever-popular pavement artists’ competition, a multi Media mega quiz in the Stannary Arms, the concert in the church and a talk by Simon Dell on Tavistock’s policing past in the newly refurbished Court Room in the Guildhall Heritage Centre.

The week ends on the following Saturday with the grand procession through the streets of Tavistock starting from Down Road at 6.30pm.

Lion Steve Grummitt said: ‘So now is the time for those wishing to enter the procession to put on their thinking caps and come up with a float or walking entry in line with this year’s theme which is “We are the World” and register using the form in the Tavistock Times this week.

‘Music is always an important part of any procession and entrants are encouraged to include this element in their entry.

We are delighted to announce that joining the procession this year will be the Real Steel band from Plymouth as well as the City’s Pipe Band, Tavistock’s own Stannary Brass and 3’S A Crowd.

‘An invitation has also been extended to the Ukrainian families who are now staying in the community to come and join in the procession and to fly their flag so the town’s residents can show their support.’

A detailed programme will soon be available on the club’s website as well as its Facebook page and a carnival programme will be delivered by club members to all households in Tavistock by the end of June.