While Thursday’s weather might have allowed us to see the back of Storm Ciarán, the South West has been issued a further weather warning for this Saturday.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Saturday (November 4). This warning covers much of the south of England, completely covering both Devon and Cornwall.
From 5am until 11.59pm, heavy showers are expected. These heavy showers, combined with already wet conditions following Storm Ciarán, are expected to cause some flooding and disruption to travel.
A Met Office spokesperson added that residents should expect: “Spray and flooding on roads, probably making journey times longer. Bus and train services will probably be affected, with journey times taking longer.
"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, and large waves may lead to dangerous conditions along some English Channel coastlines.”