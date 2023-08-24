Neythen said: ‘I thought it would be a nice idea to walk from Lands End to Cotehele Lodge, which is the most easterly lodge in Cornwall. Along the way we will visit some other lodges throughout Cornwall so we can meet other freemasons and hopefully promote freemasonry in a positive way because I know there is stigmatism, mainly due to factual inaccuracy from years gone by. I would like to promote freemasonry for the good it actually does, as fundamentally we raise a lot of money for charity.’