TRIBUTES have been paid to a ‘deeply kind’ human rights activist and local politician who was well-known for standing up for his beliefs.
Pete Squire, who died in his sleep at his Tavistock home over the Easter weekend, was a Quaker, peace campaigner, Liberal Democrat member, Tavistock Town Council member and West Devon borough councillor.
He often found himself a lone voice when speaking up for staying in the EU when he was often seen in Tavistock town centre waving placards with slogans against leaving. He also felt he had to step down as a borough and town councillor when he voiced largely unpopular support for the Palestinian victims of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.
Although he had a worldwide view of life, the former social worker strongly appreciated the value of local democracy as a resident and councillor.
Former town and borough council colleague Ursula Mann, who spearheaded the Tavistock Neighbourhood Plan, spoke about how much she would miss Pete, who worked with her on the plan.
“I truly appreciated his input and support and missed him in the last year when he resigned from the town council,” she said. “He was deeply kind and principled, putting human rights front and centre in all he did.”
Pete and his wife Maggie Squire (who has a Czech Jewish father) travelled in the Middle East, seeing the realities of the life lived by Israel and Palestinians.
Pete visited Israel and the disputed West Bank territories and worked in an Israeli Kibbutz picking fruit, visited a synagogue and patrolled with a Jewish soldier on the former Syrian Golan Heights. He also helped at a non-religious Quaker-supported school on the West Bank. Back home in Tavistock in recent years, he joined weekly Tavistock Peace Action Group vigils in the town centre calling for a Gaza ceasefire.
Speaking to the Times last year, he said: “I am a Quaker and advocate peace as a longer term solution to disputes. Military action does not solve anything.”
Holly Greenberry-Pullen, a West Devon borough Lib Dem councillor, said: “Friends and colleagues join Pete’s family in mourning the passing of one of Tavistock’s most courageous and indefatigable champions for peace and justice. Pete never gave up on speaking out for those whose voices needed to be heard. He was a man of unflinching moral integrity and unlimited compassion.
“He served the local community for many years, with patience and integrity. He believed absolutely in justice for all and hatred for none.
“Many people within Tavistock will dearly miss Pete. His legacy of kindness lives on in the hearts of many. Our community will be the poorer for his passing.”