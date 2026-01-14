Resurfacing work is being carried out in Tavistock next week.
The work to fill in potholes and resurface the road is being carried out from Monday, January 19 on Dolvin Road, Abbey Place, Plymouth Road and Drake Villas.
It is being undertaken by Devon County Council highways department overnight, with no parking permitted on these roads between 7pm and 6am.
Parking is also not permitted in Russell Street and West Street while the work is going on.
It is being carried out by Kennford Tarmacadam. It is due to finish on January 31.
A DCC spokesperson has previously said: “Any noisy work, such as removing the old surface, will be completed by 11pm every night or as close to that time as possible. The contractor is committed to doing its utmost to finish on time. However, surfacing work will continue throughout the night, ensuring that the road will be open by 6am every morning.”
Find out more on a dedicated webpage on the county council's website Roadworks - Roads and transport.
