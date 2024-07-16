Children who are in care are being offered free access to leisure centres in the West Devon and South Hams council areas
The two authorities are in partnership with registered charity, leisure centre operators Fusion Lifestyle, which is offering children living in care and care leavers up to the age of 25 free access to all Fusion Leisure centres in their areas.
The leisure centres included are Meadowlands in Tavistock; Parklands in Okehampton and Quayside in Kingsbridge, Ivybridge, Dartmouth and Totnes, all with the aim of helping them to live healthier and more active lives.
This new initiative is funded by the two councils and supported by Devon County Council. There are still places to fill, so leisure centres are calling on all social workers in the area to spread the word and sign up.
Cllr Victor Abbott, South Hams executive member for community services and leisure, said: “Exercise is so important to wellbeing and opening up access in this way for children in care and care leavers is a tremendous idea. I'm so pleased Fusion is making this free offer. Everyone is currently feeling the economic pinch but using these resources might be unaffordable to those in care and recent care leavers; this is very supportive to two groups in need."
Clare Bill from Fusion Lifestyle added: “We are very committed to making sport and exercise accessible to everyone, so we were delighted when the council offered to fund this important initiative. We hope to hear from many more social workers and see more young people enjoying the facilities at our centres in the future.”
To sign up, social workers need to submit a letter with an application to be completed by either the young person or foster carer, which will give access to free swimming, gym and soft play facilities.