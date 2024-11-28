St Eustachius’ Church is a glorious blaze of colour and light after being transformed into a mini-indoor festive woodland, writes Guy Boswell.
The popular Tavistock Christmas Tree Festival, which opens tomorrow (Friday) at the town centre parish church, promises to be truly magical.
Organised by the Friends of St Eustachius’, it is being lit up by the imaginations of schools, businesses, charities and public bodies who all contributed their own themed trees.
The 66 dressed trees are very creative and include a fearsome dragon costume from Tavistock Musical Theatre Company inspired by its recent pantomime Aladdin and the Original Pasty House’s tree with small model pasties suspended from the branches. West Devon Borough Council’s tree, meanwhile, showcases its work in mini-tableaux in snow globe style decorations.
Whitchurch WI are rightly proud of their tree, adorned with knitted Santas and Angelina the angel on the top. Lucinda Baines and Fenella Haffenden organised all the knitters.
Lucinda said: “Many of us have been knitting since January. This is the first tree we’ve entered and we’re proud of everyone’s efforts.”
Unusually, gorse hangs from the Dartmoor Llama Walks company tree which also features named faces of the llamas.
Scarlett Moon said: “The gorse is a favourite snack of our llamas and we think it looks colourful. We’re in the festival to say thank you to the community for supporting our new venture.”
Duke’s Cafe tree features knitted mugs of hot drinks, many knitted by staff member Vicky Piper’s mother Heather who died earlier this year.
Staff member Julie Turnock said: “The tree is a tribute to Vicky’s mum with all her clever knitted drinks.”
Tavistock Christmas Tree Festival runs from tomorrow afternoon in St Eustachius’ Church (November 29) until Sunday, December 8 between the following times: Friday, November 29, 2.30pm-4.30pm; Sunday, December 1, 11am-4.30pm; Wednesday, December 4, 11am-4.30pm; Friday, December 6, 10am-9.30pm (Dickensian Evening); Sunday, December 8. 11am-4.30pm All other days: 10am-4.30pm.