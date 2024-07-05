New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 44 Brook Street, Tavistock; rated on June 18
• Rated 4: Mai ' da at 37 Fore Street, Okehampton; rated on April 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Highwayman Inn at The Highwayman Inn, Sourton; rated on June 21