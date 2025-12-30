Famous RHS Rosemoor garden light show entrances.

RHS Glow at Rosemoor, Great Torrington, again transformed its 65 acres with winter illuminations, sculptures and sound installations.
Glow attracted thousands over five weeks with seven new light shows, including the Winter Garden by Jo Thompson and a giant tree hung with baubles and illuminated by moving lights with music.
Multi-coloured lighting covered lawns and lake, stretching to the tallest branches with rainbow colours reflected in the lake. There was even a lit-up tree stump trunk of a Storm Darragh victim. The waterfall and runway-like ever-changing light show were also highlights.
The Winter Sculpture Exhibition runs alongside Glow, with many mythical creatures sitting among the eerily-lit ground plants. Glow has now ended, but the sculptures run until the end of January.
